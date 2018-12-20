SM Energy Co (SM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 103 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 106 sold and trimmed stakes in SM Energy Co. The funds in our database now own: 109.06 million shares, down from 118.23 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding SM Energy Co in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 83 Increased: 64 New Position: 39.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 12.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 90,515 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock rose 2.20%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 620,294 shares with $109.64M value, down from 710,809 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $60.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 924,424 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

Brenham Capital Management L.P. holds 13.34% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company for 2.79 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.39 million shares or 11.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 7.9% invested in the company for 3.51 million shares. The Washington-based Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has invested 7.54% in the stock. Vr Advisory Services Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 175,000 shares.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 162.50% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. SM’s profit will be $5.61M for 73.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 1.50 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (SM) has declined 13.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. The insider Broadwater Steven K. sold $146,271. The insider RULLI JOHN sold 6,000 shares worth $1.12M.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.15 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, October 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 1,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3.46 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Ww stated it has 16,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 430,677 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 2.41 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.18% or 23,601 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 8,253 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 107,456 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Secs Ltd Company reported 2.53 million shares stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt invested in 4,060 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 23,776 are owned by Comml Bank Of The West. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 10,988 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 3.25 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 9,118 shares.