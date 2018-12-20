Savant Capital Holds Holding in Intel (INTC); Capital Planning Advisors Maintains Position in Rpm Intl (RPM)

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, up from 46,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 23.43 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 17.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,782 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 28,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 400,067 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 483,366 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.26M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 52,352 shares. Clark Capital Group Inc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.46% or 54,265 shares. Burney reported 0.67% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,901 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 128,783 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Tru reported 15,163 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 17,473 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 49,531 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wills Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 58,356 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. The insider Shenoy Navin sold $66,324. McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES also bought $247,155 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 0.18% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co reported 115 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 24,378 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 10,273 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 52,947 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Inc Ltd invested in 0.05% or 81,550 shares. Cwm Limited Company accumulated 443 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.03% or 13.45 million shares. Financial Architects reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank holds 24,837 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 51,514 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Carroll, North Carolina-based fund reported 27 shares. 305,511 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Co. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Starboard Value Lp has 1.99% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.20M shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 sales for $777,587 activity. On Monday, July 23 the insider Nance Frederick R. sold $108,277. $120,419 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was bought by Andrews Kirkland B on Friday, October 5. 4,168 shares were sold by Moore Edward W., worth $258,036 on Friday, July 20. $320,300 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was bought by Livingston Robert on Friday, August 17.