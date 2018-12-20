Savant Capital Llc decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) stake by 65.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Savant Capital Llc sold 165,808 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR)’s stock declined 13.21%. The Savant Capital Llc holds 88,881 shares with $11.74 million value, down from 254,689 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New now has $36.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 2.23M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36

Among 2 analysts covering Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Netgear had 2 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. See NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) latest ratings:

01/10/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $63 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $80 Maintain

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 insider sales for $8.00 million activity. 521 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $36,809 were sold by FALCON MICHAEL F. Shares for $773,646 were sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $896,973 were sold by LO PATRICK CS. Henry David John had sold 3,305 shares worth $187,294 on Monday, November 5. Shares for $164,190 were sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Monday, October 22. 2,000 shares were sold by Rogers Tamesa, worth $110,740 on Thursday, November 1.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR Announces Distribution Ratio for Special Stock Dividend to Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T launches 5G service (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Brings the Extraordinary World of National Geographic Photography to Your Wall With Meural – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Arlo Technologies a Buy at 50% Off Its IPO Price? – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Technology Association Recognizes NETGEAR as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 281,837 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has risen 1.11% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NETGEAR, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.57 million shares or 1.05% less from 31.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Partners accumulated 2,672 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 205,924 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 52 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Sensato Invsts Limited Liability invested in 5,800 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 7 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Com reported 17,820 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 45,036 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 23,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 79,393 shares stake. Ameriprise holds 333,633 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 38,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 19.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 9,245 shares to 87,171 valued at $3.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) stake by 13,239 shares and now owns 124,353 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lourd Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3,829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 1,200 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated stated it has 1.74% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.75% or 806,178 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 53,514 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,301 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,890 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Mngmt Limited has invested 1.24% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd holds 54,812 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.