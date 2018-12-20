Analysts expect SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report $0.38 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SBFG’s profit would be $2.47M giving it 11.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SB Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 9,970 shares traded or 55.68% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $111.01 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 0 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 1.90% more from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutler Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.98% or 112,867 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 110,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Management Lc holds 0.28% or 195,152 shares. Florida-based Zpr Inv Mgmt has invested 1.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Panagora Asset reported 700 shares stake. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Punch Assoc Inv Management holds 0.05% or 29,216 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 76,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 0.05% or 30,582 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 6,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 6 shares.