Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) (SKM) by 12.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 44,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 414,733 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.56 million, up from 370,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 220,975 shares traded. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne (TD) by 20.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 17,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,389 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98 million, down from 82,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.87M shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Among 5 analysts covering SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SK Telecom had 5 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by HSBC. Citigroup upgraded SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) on Friday, December 1 to “Buy” rating. CLSA upgraded SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) on Monday, October 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, November 2.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $7.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Adr) (NYSE:UBS) by 362,718 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $59.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC) by 126,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (Adr).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,278 shares to 676,099 shares, valued at $93.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 35,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO).