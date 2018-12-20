Wendys International Inc (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.42, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 128 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 85 decreased and sold stock positions in Wendys International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 177.36 million shares, down from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wendys International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 56 Increased: 90 New Position: 38.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 47.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired 90,500 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock rose 24.10%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 280,500 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 190,000 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.70M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.57% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.45 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 31.63 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 12.08 million shares. The New York-based Horizon Kinetics Llc has invested 1.62% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 970,765 shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.52M for 26.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 6.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

