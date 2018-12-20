Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 66.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 15,480 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 0.26%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 7,900 shares with $158,000 value, down from 23,380 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 521,727 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Torchmark Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (TMK) stake by 29.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired 192,890 shares as Torchmark Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (TMK)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 843,732 shares with $73.14M value, up from 650,842 last quarter. Torchmark Corporation Common Stock Usd1 now has $8.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 264,499 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has declined 11.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $34.78 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $1.60M were sold by MCCOY CAROL A on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 1,875 shares valued at $165,309 was sold by Rogers John Henry JR. INGRAM ROBERT W sold 1,497 shares worth $132,361. $3.95M worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) shares were sold by MITCHELL ROBERT BRIAN. 12,375 Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) shares with value of $1.09M were sold by SVOBODA FRANK M. $2.17M worth of stock was sold by HUTCHISON LARRY M on Monday, August 27. ZUCCONI PAUL J also sold $35,641 worth of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Torchmark (NYSE:TMK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Torchmark had 4 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TMK in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Underweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 10 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, October 29 report.

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Abbvie Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 122,786 shares to 2.36 million valued at $222.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Telef Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Preference Share) stake by 565,906 shares and now owns 9.46M shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania Common Stock Usd5 (NASDAQ:UVSP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TMK shares while 137 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 0.57% less from 80.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Company has invested 0.16% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.13% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% or 28,064 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Wealthfront Corporation reported 10,074 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,050 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 96,162 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co accumulated 990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 4,450 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 7,157 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2.56M shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 406 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $25 target in Thursday, November 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $21 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. Bank of America maintained Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BLMN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 82.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 82.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 0.2% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 2.54M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 767,504 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 10,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intll Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 55,600 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Vanguard Group Inc holds 11.81 million shares. Tyvor Capital Lc accumulated 1.56M shares or 5.98% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity owns 56,870 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 31,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Tech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 7,900 shares. 49,811 are held by Schroder Invest Gru. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 56,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 79,185 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 7.03M shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. SMITH ELIZABETH A sold $1.51 million worth of stock. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $67,102 was made by Schmidt David Peter on Friday, August 24. $167,640 worth of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was sold by GROSSMAN MINDY F on Friday, November 2. $151,620 worth of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was sold by HERLIHY DONAGH on Friday, October 5.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) stake by 30,500 shares to 33,700 valued at $577,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 6,459 shares and now owns 10,259 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $23.90M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

