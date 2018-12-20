Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) stake by 46.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 436,542 shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)’s stock declined 45.25%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 494,443 shares with $4.04M value, down from 930,985 last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc. now has $761.32M valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 2.84M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 57.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 4.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 208,583 shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock declined 13.17%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 4.14M shares with $26.16M value, down from 4.35M last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $26.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 16.56M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has risen 10.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Champions; 22/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Launch “The U2 Experience” Exclusive Channel on Friday, June 1; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 23/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: SiriusXM Radio: Exclusive U2 Channel Debuts June 1; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Sirius XM Holdings Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Sirius XM Stock Is on the Verge of Breaking This Big Streak – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Liberty SiriusXM Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 199,830 shares to 3.50M valued at $618.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) stake by 7,002 shares and now owns 193,093 shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 7 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, August 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Citigroup. Barrington Research upgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on Friday, June 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 21.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $266.72M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold SIRI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 741.01 million shares or 6.98% less from 796.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 76.09M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 400 shares. Moreover, Utd Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 2,000 shares. Veritable LP owns 40,086 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 15,100 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 15.47M shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 828 shares. California-based Ipg Invest Limited has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Tru Advsrs stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Davis R M Incorporated invested in 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Stevens First Principles Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1.17M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More important recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Announces Frances Powell Hawes to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga”, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies ITT, Sally Beauty, American Water Works, Laredo Petroleum, H&E Equipment Services, and Horizon Global with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.85, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold LPI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 238.20 million shares or 6.28% less from 254.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Investments Communication accumulated 148,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Co accumulated 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 10,000 are held by Company Bank. Sailingstone Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10.35% or 39.32 million shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 234,420 shares. L & S Advsrs accumulated 94,990 shares. Schneider Cap Management reported 15,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. 18,600 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 4,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 2.07M shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake.