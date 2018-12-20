Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 21.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 43,000 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 19.33%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 246,000 shares with $3.67M value, up from 203,000 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $12.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 14.09M shares traded or 6.73% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 518.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc acquired 361,725 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock declined 9.65%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 431,425 shares with $21.67M value, up from 69,700 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $14.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 753,444 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 19,200 shares to 44,000 valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1.76M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 3,134 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 4.79 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has 25,712 shares. Raymond James Na reported 23,432 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.01% or 494,546 shares. 51,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 8.67 million shares. Scotia invested in 0.01% or 72,111 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 6.71M shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Capital Advsr Ltd Lc reported 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $1.56 million activity. Shares for $81,715 were sold by Remiker Richard on Monday, July 30. The insider NEU RICHARD W bought $93,683. Shares for $235,723 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Thursday, October 25. 42,608 shares were sold by Houston Helga, worth $624,454 on Tuesday, November 13. $1.11 million worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was sold by McCullough Howell D. III on Friday, August 24. $70,026 worth of stock was sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H on Thursday, November 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 8 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Friday, November 2 report. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, November 29. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru Corp owns 3.57M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.01% or 2,125 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 18,170 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.93% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0.16% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 16.69 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 99,473 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.58% or 183,584 shares. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 13,088 shares. 394,245 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 5,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 424,904 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 19,456 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $245,004 activity. 664 Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares with value of $32,191 were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J. HARRIS WALTER L had sold 357 shares worth $17,861 on Tuesday, September 4. LASKAWY PHILIP A also sold $32,191 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, December 3. $17,857 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by DIKER CHARLES M. BERMAN ANN E had sold 2,216 shares worth $109,182.