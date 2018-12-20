Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics Inc New (Prn) (CLDX) by 47.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 629,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2393. About 347,363 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 90.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 60.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 145,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,539 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, down from 240,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 195,814 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf

Among 17 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Callaway Golf had 55 analyst reports since August 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, October 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ELY in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 7. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. Imperial Capital maintained Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) rating on Tuesday, February 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $13 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, March 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, December 27 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Golf Today Is A Secular Short (A PGA Insider’s View) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callaway Golf: How Long Will It Rise? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conference call teaser with Callaway Golf? – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “On Top Golf’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 82.14 million shares or 0.17% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 864,037 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.11% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 89,640 shares. 61,566 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 16,310 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 344,573 shares. Finemark Bankshares & holds 0.06% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 184,325 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 215,244 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 36,570 shares. 126,609 are held by Comerica National Bank. Parkside Bankshares Tru holds 91 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Celldex Therapeutics had 28 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Leerink Swann. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 7 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by TH Capital on Tuesday, August 11 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CLDX in report on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform” rating.