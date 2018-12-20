Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 60.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 145,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,539 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, down from 240,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 582,137 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom (VIAB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 303,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $160.22 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 2.27 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAB); 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Anticipates More Than $100 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $423.81M for 6.27 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.05% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $974.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) by 384,094 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $22.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Viacom Inc. had 146 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 9 by Wells Fargo. Imperial Capital upgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 22 report. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, November 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 19. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Wells Fargo.

More important recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Viacom, Children’s Place and American Eagle Outfitters – Nasdaq”, Benzinga.com published: “Les Moonves Won’t Get A Penny Of His $120M CBS Severance Package (NYSE:CBS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 82.14 million shares or 0.17% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 247,942 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 146,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 60,545 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Punch And Associates Management, a Minnesota-based fund reported 948,401 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 31,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 93,800 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Co reported 0.55% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 56,808 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Prelude Management Lc invested in 0% or 1,246 shares. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 29,529 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 8 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 11,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).