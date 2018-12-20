Security National Trust Co increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 18.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co acquired 2,110 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Security National Trust Co holds 13,639 shares with $3.04M value, up from 11,529 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $192.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.41. About 692,036 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:OLMM) had a decrease of 39.11% in short interest. OLMM’s SI was 48,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 39.11% from 79,000 shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 4 days are for ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (OTCMKTS:OLMM)’s short sellers to cover OLMM’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OneLife Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $9.03 million. Previously, it was involved in selling and providing services for GPS tracking devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Oculus, Inc. and changed its name to OneLife Technologies Corp. in June 2017.

More news for OneLife Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLMM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “OneLife Technologies: Caveat Emptor For This Alleged Boiler Room Stock Promotion – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Luminar Media: A ‘Shell Risk’ Stock Inflated By False And Misleading Information – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 27, 2018 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raub Brock LP holds 99,993 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Lagoda Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 1,206 shares stake. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell Bancshares reported 2,240 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 640,654 shares. Haverford Financial Serv has 5.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 3.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 299,195 were reported by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 640 shares. Park Oh invested in 1,534 shares. Sather Fincl Group Incorporated Inc has invested 2.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Academy Mgmt Tx stated it has 10.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Metropolitan Life holds 179,227 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.