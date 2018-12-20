Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 13.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.40M, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 230,222 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 91.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,818 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25 million, up from 25,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $250.31. About 5.47 million shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Growth Stocks – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aetna and Ascension Join Five Other Leading Health Care Companies in Blockchain-Driven Effort to Address Health Care Provider Data Issues – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita and UNH agree to drop price of Medical Group deal to $4.34B – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group to Host Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 11,345 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mai Cap Management holds 84,224 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation holds 468,822 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 3,838 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 193,154 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.63% or 6,326 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Randolph invested in 2.2% or 49,810 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 9,127 were accumulated by Usca Ria Limited Liability. Paloma Partners Management holds 8,990 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 28,285 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated. 116,727 are owned by Tcw Gp Inc. Wealth Architects Limited Liability owns 4,855 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, April 7. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Piper Jaffray maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley reinitiated UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, October 19.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796 worth of stock. $7.05 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by Nelson Steven H. Shares for $1.65 million were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. WILSON D ELLEN also sold $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, August 24. HOOPER MICHELE J had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million on Thursday, September 13.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 9,875 shares to 12,766 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 42,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,750 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) carrying out a $9 billion buyback plan – Live Trading News” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Buy Facebook Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83M and $196.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 62,000 shares to 323,000 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $9.94M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $96.67M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, June 21. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $509,438 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1. The insider Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00M. $871,068 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, September 24.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Edward Jones downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, July 27 to “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $146 target. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 29 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Pension holds 2.06M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.25% or 10,932 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 119,539 shares. First Foundation has invested 6.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 656,542 are owned by Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De. Dubuque National Bank Tru holds 1.13% or 44,340 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Management invested 1.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 83,171 shares. Cim Limited Liability holds 3% or 49,970 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 725 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,850 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 27,500 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited reported 0.28% stake. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.2% or 6,624 shares in its portfolio.