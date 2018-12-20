Selway Asset Management decreased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 9.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Selway Asset Management sold 2,850 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Selway Asset Management holds 28,391 shares with $3.32M value, down from 31,241 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $161.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 327,575 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

NORTHWEST BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:NWBO) had an increase of 2.06% in short interest. NWBO’s SI was 11.46M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.06% from 11.22 million shares previously. With 1.62 million avg volume, 7 days are for NORTHWEST BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s short sellers to cover NWBO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.252. About shares traded. Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. On Monday, October 1 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $112,495. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05 million. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 12. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wills Fincl accumulated 18,967 shares. Brighton Jones stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman Capital has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone has 120,000 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny invested in 40,479 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 135,349 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 26,193 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa accumulated 2.71% or 208,344 shares. Cibc World Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 363,545 shares. M&T Bank Corp stated it has 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 221,846 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust owns 44,593 shares. Vision Cap Management holds 1.53% or 48,398 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Group has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $130.80 million. The firm develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patientÂ’s own immune system to attack cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing DCVax-L, a product in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, a product in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various types of inoperable solid tumor cancers.