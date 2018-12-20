Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 318,908 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 418,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $310.55 million, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 302,224 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $67.76 million activity. CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10M worth of stock. $508,954 worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was bought by Khan Fareed A on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.38M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.

