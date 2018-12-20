Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 76.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,911 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, down from 90,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 3.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 78.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,561 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $292,000, down from 7,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 1.36M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $503.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.63 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 402,691 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 97,945 shares stake. 142,030 were reported by Btr Mgmt. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.14 million shares. Savings Bank invested in 789,843 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Colorado-based Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 2.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated invested in 193,914 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com reported 7,037 shares. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 2.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 101,161 shares. 56,874 are held by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited. Beaumont Partners invested in 115,372 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.89 million shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 24. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, February 12. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $116 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, January 4. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 17.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 12,024 shares were sold by Yawman David, worth $1.29 million. On Thursday, October 4 the insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364. $2.26 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Spanos Mike.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Company accumulated 7,058 shares. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Gru has 1.81% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,908 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 975 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.13% or 102,928 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bankshares Of The West holds 0.27% or 11,097 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc holds 1,056 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0.45% or 35,978 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,090 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 451,215 shares. Wade G W And holds 1.29% or 58,658 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 0.97% or 23,120 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.86% or 10,596 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 5 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, January 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Gabelli. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 21.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.91M were sold by Jacks Tyler on Thursday, December 6.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $650.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,611 shares to 49,088 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).