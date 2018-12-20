Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 10,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.67M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 7,439 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 10,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,894 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.01 million, down from 270,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 458,284 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.44 million activity. $186,100 worth of stock was sold by QUINN NANCY K on Wednesday, August 15.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $650.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 13,858 shares to 132,909 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 16.98 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 26.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 160,655 were reported by Torray Ltd Com. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares accumulated 39,712 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated accumulated 13,306 shares. Colony Gru Llc holds 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 25,173 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 22.71 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.9% or 98,000 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0.51% or 855,103 shares. Friess Ltd holds 1.62% or 155,057 shares. Curbstone invested in 0.22% or 5,504 shares. Tru Investment Advisors holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,660 shares. 87,069 were reported by Richard C Young And. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Summit Asset Management has 6,010 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 73,047 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 2.36 million shares.