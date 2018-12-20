Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 144,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.97M, up from 141,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $128.44. About 7.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 74.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 320,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,135 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.62 million, down from 429,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 566,700 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $669.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 (Prn) by 1,920 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,212 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was made by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $3.91M were sold by Sneed Michael E. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23M worth of stock or 8,441 shares. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 280,763 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.31% or 391,145 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bainco Intll Invsts accumulated 228,811 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tillar accumulated 15,621 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc has 236,699 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc stated it has 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Capital Public Limited Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,432 shares. Capital Inv Services Of America invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Cap Management stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Df Dent & holds 0.33% or 115,591 shares in its portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $114 target in Tuesday, August 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Wednesday, August 2 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Societe Generale initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 17 by Leerink Swann.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: J&J willing to pay $400M-plus in hip device cases – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated as shares continue to trend lower – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, UAA, FDX, FB, JNJ & more – CNBC” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Shares Now Under $1, Will Blue Apron Be Kicked Off the NYSE? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weatherford receives notice from NYSE regarding continued listing standard – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 21, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Oppenheimer. Sterne Agee CRT initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, March 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 18. The firm earned “Long-Term Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 23 by Hilliard Lyons. Wedbush downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Friday, July 20. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 28. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 15 by Janney Capital.