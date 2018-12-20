Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 7,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,527 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.10M, up from 306,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 17.95 million shares traded or 53.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 91,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.18M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.82M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Vitamin Shoppe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 149,612 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has risen 64.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 19/03/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Shareholders Vintage Capital Management and Shah Capital Management Seek Board Representation – Filing; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – ANNOUNCES SALE OF NUTRI-FORCE; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 24/04/2018 – VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 14.8 PCT STAKE IN VITAMIN SHOPPE INC AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.5% Position in Vitamin Shoppe; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Says Galgano Leaving to Take a Position at Another Company; 21/05/2018 – Largest Sports Nutrition Launch in Vitamin Shoppe History; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – BOARD MAY ALSO APPOINT TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN RATE OF 30.5% – 31.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oarsman Capital invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Co invested 0.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 104 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6.35 million shares. Smith Moore has 11,273 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Prtn reported 0.02% stake. Montag Caldwell Lc invested in 3,600 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Madison Invest stated it has 329,404 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 217,316 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Addenda Capital invested in 42,202 shares. 22,317 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Regent Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Ocean Llc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 800 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 28 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, January 22. Jefferies upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81.0 target in Thursday, March 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Monday, October 19 report. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, October 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, January 15.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 1,980 shares to 233,718 shares, valued at $39.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,177 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Among 11 analysts covering Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Vitamin Shoppe had 29 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) on Thursday, November 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 10. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 11 by Gabelli. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 19 to “Sell”.

Analysts await Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 70.59% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -825.00% negative EPS growth.