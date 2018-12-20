Shaker Investments Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 6.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc sold 2,520 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock declined 16.09%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 36,958 shares with $5.74M value, down from 39,478 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $7.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $123.47. About 5,624 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Brooks Automation had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 13. The stock of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. See Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $41 New Target: $33 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $38 New Target: $41 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $50 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31 New Target: $37 Maintain

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 16,356 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 11.89% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Brooks Automation, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.59% more from 66.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 23,443 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,041 shares. Cipher Capital L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 53,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates reported 65,353 shares. 581,815 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Serv Company Ma. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc has 1,343 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 358,023 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 17,663 shares. 621,461 are held by Westwood Holdg Inc. Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 569,295 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Millrace Asset Group Incorporated has invested 2.05% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Tenney Maurice H. also sold $98,950 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Friday, November 16. Pietrantoni David sold 577 shares worth $18,326. Joseph Jason also sold $74,670 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) on Tuesday, August 28. $74,618 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Gray David C on Friday, November 16. Shares for $143,986 were sold by Jarzynka David. Robertson Lindon G also sold $57,041 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares. Montone William T. also sold $38,225 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares.

