Shaker Investments Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Banbury Partners Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Position

Shaker Investments Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 47.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 2,960 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 9,200 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 6,240 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $53.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 97,963 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays

Banbury Partners Llc decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 25.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 250,224 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 726,989 shares with $16.83 million value, down from 977,213 last quarter. New York Times Co now has $3.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 20,829 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 44.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c

Among 2 analysts covering New York Times (NYSE:NYT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Times had 2 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold NYT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 141.17 million shares or 0.18% more from 140.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blackrock Incorporated reported 16.13M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 15,449 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability holds 1.09% or 4.61M shares in its portfolio. 18,552 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Hanson And Doremus Investment owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 546,448 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 78,029 shares. Geode Cap Lc owns 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 73,700 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 50,485 shares. Banbury Partners Limited Company invested 4.47% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bluestein R H & has 10,400 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NYT’s profit will be $51.13M for 18.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.67% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $13.16 million activity. Inversora Carso – S.A. de C.V. also sold $419,158 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Friday, July 6. 500 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares with value of $14,010 were sold by TOBEN DOREEN A. BENTEN R ANTHONY sold $304,823 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Thursday, November 8. Thompson Mark sold $1.04 million worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) on Thursday, November 15. The insider DENHAM ROBERT E sold $97,226.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 62,069 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Segment Wealth Limited Co invested in 6,467 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.3% or 48,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 775,766 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Inc stated it has 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jefferies Grp has 5,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Webster Bank N A has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 152,863 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 11,185 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 11,609 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 130,049 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. The insider Trice David W sold $317,203. On Tuesday, September 11 CRISP CHARLES R sold $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 1,792 shares. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039 on Thursday, June 28.