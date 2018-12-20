Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) by 185% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 629,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.24 million, up from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Prtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 43,944 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 33.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by 21.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.02 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 708,713 shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Among 43 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), 36 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 9. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of APC in report on Wednesday, April 6 to “Hold” rating. Mitsubishi UFJ maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Thursday, September 21. Mitsubishi UFJ has “Buy” rating and $66.0 target. Piper Jaffray initiated Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Friday, June 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 11 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, May 1 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 18,581 shares to 85,200 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,036 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 66 investors sold APC shares while 253 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 410.78 million shares or 4.16% less from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Trust has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 640 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 3,371 are owned by Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Alyeska Invest Group Lp has 0.67% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3,425 shares stake. Atwood And Palmer has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 304 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 6,898 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 25,745 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.18% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Elm Ridge Ltd Llc owns 209,561 shares. Invesco has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Conning owns 19,795 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital Inc holds 1.27% or 34,396 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEMKT:CQP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cheniere Energy Partners LP had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, October 12. Wells Fargo initiated Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) on Wednesday, February 8 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, November 3 report. On Thursday, July 23 the stock rating was initiated by Global Hunter Securities with “Accumulate”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 5. Bernstein initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 11 report. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Thursday, July 23 report.

