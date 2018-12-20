Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 85.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, up from 98,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 44,422 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Coliseum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 37.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coliseum Capital Management Llc bought 665,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.81 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coliseum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 13,575 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – L&B: LEASE RESTRUCTURE ALLOWS BROOKDALE TO MONETIZE REAL ESTATE; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 39,379 shares to 56,471 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 54 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) rating on Thursday, February 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $41.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, April 20. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 28. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 26 by Stephens. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 5 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Executives to Present at December Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo to Expand East Coast Data Center Presence – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1.30M shares. Miller Howard Invests New York owns 53,856 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors reported 9,496 shares. Avenir invested in 1.17 million shares or 4.47% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Spo Advisory, a California-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Utah Retirement invested in 36,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 107,898 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 820,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davidson Advsrs reported 622,845 shares. Moreover, Beach Point Mngmt LP has 5.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 651,343 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 119,833 shares in its portfolio. 4.58 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 14,050 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,078 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $21.49 million activity. Rottenberg Linda had sold 5,000 shares worth $195,000. 2,500 Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) shares with value of $96,250 were sold by Connor Richard W.. $54,152 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Mays Sandra. $80,162 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Waters John F Jr. on Wednesday, October 3. The insider Caruso Daniel sold $10.00 million.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $177,565 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $77,839 was bought by WIELANSKY LEE S.

Among 8 analysts covering Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brookdale Senior Living had 42 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. JMP Securities maintained the shares of BKD in report on Wednesday, August 24 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 30. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and $32.0 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, November 2 to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1900 target in Monday, August 7 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12.0 target in Monday, March 5 report.

More notable recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: HCP, Inc. (HCP) vs. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – The Motley Fool” on May 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Most Undervalued Stocks In Larry Robbinsâ€™ Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on March 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Brookdale rounds out C suite following February shake-up – Nashville Business Journal” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Recent Broker Rating Upgrades Add Luster to These 5 Stocks – Zacks.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas to buy Battery Park community from Brookdale for $194M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2018.