Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 151.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 38,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,256 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19 million, up from 25,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 1.83 million shares traded or 118.00% up from the average. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 8.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 30.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,868 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.78M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. MRC Global had 42 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRC in report on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, October 15 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 16 report. As per Tuesday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, August 4. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $367.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 4,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 59,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt In (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.61, from 0.65 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold MRC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 86.20 million shares or 0.07% more from 86.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,510 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 89,929 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). First Mercantile holds 0.08% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 21,158 shares. 3.54M are owned by Luminus Management Lc. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Mackenzie reported 1.01 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lpl Fin Lc has 0% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Bokf Na accumulated 749,735 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 37,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 60,625 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 361,234 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com reported 0.01% stake. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.12% or 292,618 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 65,250 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Bought Illinois Tool Works After Its Nearly 30% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23% NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Loses A Little Luster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. Evercore downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Monday, August 7 to “In-Line” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $143.0 target in Friday, October 20 report.