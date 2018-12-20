Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,609 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, down from 26,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 64.19M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 0.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 11,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.01M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 35.04 million shares traded or 69.74% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,052 shares to 8,696 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,562 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $388.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 18,264 shares to 183,484 shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.