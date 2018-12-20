Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 42.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 405,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.22 million, up from 944,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.44M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 426,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.28M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367.86M, up from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 6.17 million shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $577,715 activity. DIGGS JAMES C had sold 5,234 shares worth $84,215.

Among 14 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 41 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 4. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, May 15 report. Zacks upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on Friday, September 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 6. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 30. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 14,600 shares to 281,787 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 305,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,029 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Ltd Company holds 0% or 325 shares. 180,512 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 3.84 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 267,569 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communications has invested 1.46% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 10,543 shares. Nwq Management Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Waterfront Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 341,120 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% or 20,200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 74,859 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 153,400 shares. Honeywell stated it has 0.07% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. $80,148 worth of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $9.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 443,643 shares to 4.95 million shares, valued at $85.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) (SLV) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale invested in 5,982 shares. Axa invested in 604,741 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Com accumulated 7,734 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 15,163 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 202,076 shares. State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,596 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,731 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability has 34,455 shares. Tower (Trc) accumulated 4,632 shares. Pitcairn Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.3% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 262,407 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co. Caprock Incorporated, a Idaho-based fund reported 6,431 shares. Northern Trust invested in 3.17 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

