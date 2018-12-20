Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 2,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 10,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 1.96M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,953 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.23 million, up from 97,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 13.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 20. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 4. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 20. Mizuho initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Tuesday, November 8. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $164 target. UBS upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, September 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $168 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,541 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 31,053 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Inc accumulated 5,996 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 7,760 shares. Cypress accumulated 18,096 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 0.33% or 116,391 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 39,654 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.81% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,902 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp. Aimz Inv Advsrs reported 2.26% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Com has 28,496 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 45,948 shares. Wealthfront invested in 22,422 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Holding invested in 0.47% or 549,548 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Shrt Inf Prot Sec Ind (VTIP) by 39,510 shares to 231,802 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 39,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,502 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $434.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Equal Weight by 193,826 shares to 15,185 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.22% or 24,371 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Long Island Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.61% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 24,089 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 6.63 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 822,139 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,091 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.85% or 241,600 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc owns 25,317 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,255 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 94 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc invested in 18,651 shares. 10 has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Standpoint Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Thursday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 21 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 22 by Northland Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report.