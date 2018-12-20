Reliant Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $909,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 386,563 shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has risen 29.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Autonation (AN) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 21,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 727,445 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.23 million, up from 705,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autonation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 704,265 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,384 shares to 947,820 shares, valued at $68.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,814 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Shares Now Under $1, Will Blue Apron Be Kicked Off the NYSE? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weatherford receives notice from NYSE regarding continued listing standard – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AutoNation board member leading search for next CEO steps down – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold AN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.32% less from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.86M shares or 5.68% of the stock. 37,632 are owned by Walleye Trading Llc. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 206,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,631 shares. Rbs Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 3.61M shares or 50.22% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.1% or 7,765 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 266,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,250 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 27,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 371,161 shares. Mirae Asset invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 6,306 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. AutoNation had 47 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 30. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Friday, February 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Monday, February 6. Jefferies maintained AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Bank of America.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.09 million activity. BURDICK RICK L sold 15,192 shares worth $713,264. The insider GRUSKY ROBERT R sold $100,000. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.02 million worth of stock or 74,208 shares.

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Q3 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luminex Corporation (LMNX) CEO Homi Shamir on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luminex to acquire MilliporeSigma’s flow cytometry business for $75M – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luminex Corporation (LMNX) CEO Homi Shamir on Acquisition of MilliporeSigma’s Flow Cytometry Portfolio Call – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luminex down 4% on Off Wall Street caution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Luminex Corp had 18 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 5. JP Morgan upgraded Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) on Thursday, August 18 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of LMNX in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LMNX in report on Monday, May 7 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Avondale initiated Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) on Wednesday, October 12 with “Mkt Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 13 with “Hold”.