Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,259 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71 million, down from 137,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 1.34 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G Spon Adr (NVS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 7,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 292,205 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.18 million, up from 284,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 5.10M shares traded or 83.36% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene Therapy Company; 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 16/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out After Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $960.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,582 shares to 4,501 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $121.69 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,000 shares to 10,550 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).