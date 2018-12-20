PING AN INSURANCE CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) had a decrease of 0.32% in short interest. PIAIF’s SI was 2.38M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.32% from 2.39M shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 322 days are for PING AN INSURANCE CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s short sellers to cover PIAIF’s short positions. It closed at $9.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 17.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co acquired 1,764 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 11,956 shares with $4.83M value, up from 10,192 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $38.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $359.99. About 432,981 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Monetta Ser Incorporated reported 4,400 shares stake. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 3% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bp Pcl reported 10,000 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability owns 2,310 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 45,755 shares. Advsr Asset stated it has 3,871 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Svcs has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Clearbridge Lc stated it has 0.3% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company invested in 810 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.36% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 400,000 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd invested 1.82% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $74.63 million activity. Shares for $784,524 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL S. VAGELOS P ROY had sold 74,710 shares worth $24.50M. 2,000 shares were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L, worth $777,290. Sanofi sold 104,552 shares worth $42.52 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Regeneron had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of REGN in report on Wednesday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 3. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Friday, July 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, July 16 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Canaccord Genuity.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide various financial services and products focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and Internet finance businesses primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $170.34 billion. The Company’s Life Insurance segment offers a range of life insurance products, including term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and healthcare insurance products to individual and corporate customers. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers.