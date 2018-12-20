Shell Asset Management Co decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 40.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,689 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 24.09%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 12,851 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 21,540 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $16.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 1.01 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Brunswick Corp (BC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 152 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 137 sold and decreased their holdings in Brunswick Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 78.08 million shares, down from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brunswick Corp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 105 Increased: 99 New Position: 53.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 38.46 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 4.54% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation for 276,146 shares. Valueworks Llc owns 96,759 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. has 3.39% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Lp has invested 3.16% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 408,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 514,239 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (BC) has declined 13.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $507,502 activity.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on February, 7. BC’s profit will be $77.21 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.47% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co increased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 6,232 shares to 21,572 valued at $2.80M in 2018Q3. It also upped Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 58,303 shares and now owns 199,762 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 19 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $249 target in Friday, November 30 report. Raymond James maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Friday, November 30. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $220 target. JMP Securities maintained the shares of PANW in report on Friday, September 7 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 30. First Analysis upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, November 30 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Underweight” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 7.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $92.37 million activity. The insider Bonanno Kathleen sold 467 shares worth $99,485. $1.86 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $7.37M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, November 1. MERESMAN STANLEY J sold 1,979 shares worth $463,512. Anderson Mark had sold 28,814 shares worth $6.29 million. ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $5.32M.