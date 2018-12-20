Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 352.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 70,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,581 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.77M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.45 million shares traded or 97.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd (BABA) by 18.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76M, down from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.66M shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $256.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 13,600 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

