Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) had an increase of 4.68% in short interest. NTP’s SI was 140,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.68% from 134,500 shares previously. With 43,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)’s short sellers to cover NTP’s short positions. The SI to Nam Tai Property Inc’s float is 0.52%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 11,258 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 30.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 3,928 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 210,037 shares with $23.70M value, down from 213,965 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $323.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.16% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,871 are held by Bellecapital Limited. Sageworth Trust Co reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community National Bank Na stated it has 53,116 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Barometer Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 191,135 shares. Bell Bank & Trust holds 0.24% or 7,064 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs has 1.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,411 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,135 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.32% stake. Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 1.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 101,401 were reported by Verity And Verity Lc. Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.34% or 2.04 million shares. Hendley And Inc reported 69,615 shares. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Smith Gordon sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million.

