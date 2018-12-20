Presima Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 280,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.61 million, up from 277,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $168.12. About 1.54M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Call) (JWN) by 376.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 2.78M shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $18.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc (Put) by 10,657 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Randgold Resources Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 16,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP reported 41,515 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Unknown-based Mckinley Management Delaware has invested 1.09% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 39,002 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp accumulated 99,536 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 37,091 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 9,862 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,954 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 72,139 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 12,137 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 889,797 were reported by United Automobile Association. Osborne Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 76,975 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Piedmont has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9,666 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 32,181 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $32.86 million activity. NORDSTROM PETER E sold $6.29 million worth of stock or 118,161 shares. NORDSTROM BLAKE W sold 127,251 shares worth $7.83 million. 75,800 shares were sold by Worzel Ken, worth $4.99 million. $3.48 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by SARI ROBERT. Deputy Christine sold 11,534 shares worth $759,745. Another trade for 118,161 shares valued at $6.38 million was sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank And invested in 0.01% or 1,239 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 171,457 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.06% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 430,677 shares. Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,730 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 408,502 shares. 14,068 were reported by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 3.12M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 108,171 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tru Company Of Vermont stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 504,377 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Sei Investments Co stated it has 525,532 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. On Tuesday, October 30 the insider RULLI JOHN sold $1.12M.

