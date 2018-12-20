Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 10,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 43,764 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 53,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 2.98M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 7.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – REALWIRE/Storit Limited (Holding Company of CMS Distribution)announces results for the year ended 31st December, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone on CMS’s Rejection of Idaho’s Illegal Junk Plans; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 08/03/2018 – CMS IS REJECTING IDAHO’S PLAN TO BREAK OBAMACARE RULES; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Deadline Extended – (4/23/2018); 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 139.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.56 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 12.65M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 19.61% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMS’s profit will be $116.16M for 31.17 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.51% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CMS Energy Corporation had 65 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, April 2 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 12 report. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Monday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral” on Monday, March 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMS in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report.

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Does CMS Energy Corporation Make Most of Its Money? – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha”, Csrwire.com published: “CMS Energy Releases Climate Assessment Report, Highlighting Commitment to People, Planet and Prosperity â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.57 million activity. Another trade for 197,000 shares valued at $1.01M was bought by YEARWOOD JOHN.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just The Numbers: 4 Oilfield Service Companies Compete – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nabors Industries: Difficult Path To Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Weatherford, Nabors Slide into Mondayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 30, 2018.