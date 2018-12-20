Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 15.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 209,677 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.12 million shares with $51.87 million value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $203.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 13.22M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 3.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,663 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 81,982 shares with $13.74M value, down from 84,645 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 2.14 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, December 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 17. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Monday, November 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $187 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.28 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. Silagy Eric E sold $2.92 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, October 10 the insider CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93M. ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. Shares for $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. Sieving Charles E had sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55M on Monday, November 19. Pimentel Armando Jr also sold $836,940 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charter Trust Company owns 17,976 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amer Ins Communications Tx holds 0.33% or 39,810 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bainco has invested 1.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wms Ltd Company accumulated 1,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arvest Commercial Bank Division reported 6,281 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 574,312 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2,614 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has 100,730 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. 1,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 22,206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gp has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brinker stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 485,555 shares to 1.56 million valued at $114.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 87,853 shares and now owns 432,837 shares. Perspecta Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Lp has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Financial Advisory Group Incorporated invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carlson Capital, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,301 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.93 million shares. Fernwood Lc holds 0.11% or 4,442 shares. Kames Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 4,820 are held by Mathes Inc. Sageworth reported 2,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,098 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc, California-based fund reported 16,927 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt reported 39,071 shares stake. Union National Bank invested in 0.17% or 12,232 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $479,800 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31. HAYS ED sold $2.25 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, November 7. MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040 worth of stock. $2.06M worth of stock was sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN on Wednesday, October 31. DINKINS JAMES L also sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, November 6. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768 worth of stock. $1.20M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO.

