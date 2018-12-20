Skylands Capital Upped Enersys (ENS) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Skylands Capital Llc increased Enersys (ENS) stake by 30.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Enersys (ENS)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 38,650 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 29,650 last quarter. Enersys now has $3.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 263,273 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has risen 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Among 4 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tenaris had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, December 7. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. See Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $40 Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 2.11 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes steel pipe products and other related services for the energy industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $12.86 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, including casings and tubings, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular accessories, non-tubular accessories, and devices. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, such as top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TS INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Tenaris S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in First Class Action Lawsuit â€“ TS – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris informs of prosecutors’ request – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, SA (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – February 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Completes Acquisition of the Alpha Technologies Group of Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys® Makes Significant Investment in Advanced Munitions Batteries Manufacturing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “EnerSys Announces Agreement to Acquire the Alpha Technologies Group of Companies, Creating the Only Complete Power Solution Provider for Broadband, Telecom and Energy Storage Systems – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EnerSys® Products Now Part of Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A.’s STARLIFT Parts Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys: The Shrinking Margins Should Start To Expand Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnerSys had 2 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Sidoti. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, October 4.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 28,875 shares to 427,025 valued at $69.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 74,230 shares and now owns 187,320 shares. Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne (NYSE:DNB) was reduced too.