Smead Capital Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Nbw Capital Has Lowered Repligen (RGEN) Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 45,108 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Smead Capital Management Inc holds 1.74M shares with $76.74M value, down from 1.79M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 35.05M shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Repligen Corporation (RGEN) stake by 26.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 12,671 shares as Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s stock rose 6.94%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 35,787 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 48,458 last quarter. Repligen Corporation now has $2.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 499,666 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 79.06% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $4.97 million activity. The insider Snodgres Jon sold 14,460 shares worth $763,359. RYAN THOMAS F JR sold $121,698 worth of stock or 2,366 shares. 6,580 shares valued at $358,196 were sold by BARTHELEMY NICOLAS on Wednesday, August 29. 27,566 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Hunt Anthony on Monday, September 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Repligen had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANIK vs. RGEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ohio State spinoff raises $59M to tackle deadly disease with no other treatment – Columbus Business First” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jefferies sees three-bagger in Axovant Sciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boston biotech Entrada launches with $59M to tackle deadly disease – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $9.21M for 62.32 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.68, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold RGEN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.62 million shares or 3.79% more from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.11% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Tru has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd Llc stated it has 67,461 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benin Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Rice Hall James Associate Limited Com accumulated 31,775 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 26,855 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,451 shares. 803,991 were reported by Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Ranger Invest Mgmt LP has 2.3% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 151,624 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 44,515 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc increased Innovative Industrial Properti stake by 18,350 shares to 52,669 valued at $2.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Biotech Etf (Spdr S & P) (XBI) stake by 3,472 shares and now owns 77,291 shares. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 433,407 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gru has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,520 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com reported 35.04M shares. Horizon Kinetics Lc holds 65,963 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Saratoga Research Invest Management owns 6,670 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,800 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.72% stake. Park Natl Oh holds 0.5% or 207,836 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.48M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Capital Sarl has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 360,237 are owned by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Griffin Asset Management has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93,615 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whittier Trust owns 645,225 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Meet Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKlineâ€™s New Joint Venture – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Pfizer’s Latest Dividend Hike Is Better Than You Might Think – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider OLSON LAURIE J sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774. SUSMAN SALLY also sold $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares.