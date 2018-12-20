Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 50,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,854 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.32 lastly. It is down 31.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 08/03/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Privacy and Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System; 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 12/04/2018 – Paul Tan: New Ford Focus Mk4 won’t be made, sold in Thailand; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 09/05/2018 – HEDGE : Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction –; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WORKING WITH KEY SUPPLIER TO SHIFT F-150 PARTS PRODUCTION FROM MICHIGAN TO ONTARIO

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 1.31 million shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – FierceHealth: #BREAKING: @Cigna will buy @ExpressScripts in a deal worth $67 billion; 08/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Health insurer Cigna to buy pharmacy benefits manager for Express Scripts for about $52; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 64% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Pentwater Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA EXPECTS 2021 EARNINGS OF $20 TO $21 PER SHARE, UP FROM TARGET OF $18 PER SHARE, DUE TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Express Scripts Names Mike Cirillo President of myMatrixx; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Cigna’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade After Its Announced Acquisition Of Express Scripts Holding Company; 17/05/2018 – Blink Health Appoints Susan Lang as Chief Strategy Officer

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 13. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 29 by CLSA. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Thursday, October 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $9.7 target. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,572 shares to 286,202 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 41,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,927 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Armstrong Steven R. sold $124,053 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 708,300 shares. Advsrs Lc owns 563,789 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 10,405 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 290,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 0.59% or 91,036 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 52,382 shares. Autus Asset Management Lc reported 12,846 shares stake. Mechanics Bankshares Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 679,640 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 4,176 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 570 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 720,312 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 779,269 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 6,993 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ford’s Transformation Continues With Solid November Sales – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Warns Ford (NYSE:F) Layoffs Could Outpace GM (NYSE:GM) Cuts – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Ford (NYSE:F)-VW (OTC:VLKAF) Alliance Won’t Amount To Merger – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cyberark, Ford, Teva And More – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen talks big EV numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRMW, ESRX, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/19: (TLRY) (SB) (MLHR) Higher; (SPPI) (GTHX) (MNKD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Deadline for Accredo parent’s merger with Cigna delayed – Memphis Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York on board with Cigna-Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna Corp. (CI), Express Scripts (ESRX) receive regulatory approval from New Jersey for transaction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50B for 8.88 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 21. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $61 target in Monday, February 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 26. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ESRX in report on Monday, June 20 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Friday, November 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, January 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 11 by SunTrust.