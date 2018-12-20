Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.15M, up from 196,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.25. About 5.32 million shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Is Said Financing Mubadala $8 Billion Petrobras Unit Bid; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS IT AIMS FOR 2021 ANALYST CLASS TO BE 50% WOMEN; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products (EPD) by 26.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,666 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03 million, up from 56,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 10.04M shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL had bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900. 25,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $673,375 were sold by HACKETT JAMES T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Group Inc Inc reported 2.81M shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Incorporated has 3.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 388,052 were accumulated by Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc. Jane Street Llc has 62,166 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.24% or 9,378 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 32,914 shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% or 3.20M shares in its portfolio. 11,035 were accumulated by Verity Asset Mgmt Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 205,876 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited has invested 0.37% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.75% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 0.47% or 42,773 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Serv Net Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Klingenstein Fields & Lc stated it has 15,738 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mizuho Securities Starts Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Has A Growing Distribution That Should Accelerate In Time – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 19 report. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 15. Bank of America maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $31 target. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. Bernstein initiated Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Wednesday, May 11. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $33 target. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 17. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 19.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vestors Agribusiness by 12,450 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 9 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, February 5. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, February 16 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, April 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 5 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.19% or 1,852 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank reported 1,000 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,548 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 990,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability reported 6,214 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,920 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation holds 806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mariner Lc holds 7,036 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0.51% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kistler has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 62,868 were reported by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated has 0.99% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,410 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 233,815 shares to 31,550 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.