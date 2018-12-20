Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 6.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,665 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127.17M, up from 652,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 843,547 shares traded or 20.70% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) by 33.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, down from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Express Scripts Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 1,630 shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 02/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.76; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 01/05/2018 – SNY, REGN CITE `MORE AFFORDABLE` EXPRESS SCRIPTS PATIENT ACCESS; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – Deal Could Come as Soon as Thursday; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE HEALTH INSURER CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF BEING BOUGHT BY INSURER CIGNA; 03/05/2018 – Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts 1Q Net $623.2M; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

Among 10 analysts covering Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Snap-on had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, July 20. Barrington upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SNA in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 21. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Friday, February 3. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SNA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.13% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Dynamic Cap Limited holds 0.45% or 1,842 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 176,148 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Palo Cap accumulated 18,311 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 17,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Da Davidson & stated it has 9,562 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 484,503 shares. Capital Guardian Com invested in 0% or 51 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested in 29,801 shares. Jane Street Grp reported 8,542 shares. 82,849 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 899,889 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 315,425 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $31.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livanova Plc by 244,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,457 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Pagliari Aldo John on Wednesday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs invested in 257,009 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 1.25% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,755 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackhill Cap Incorporated reported 1.48% stake. Duncker Streett And Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 4,259 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.21% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Stifel Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 11,965 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.13% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 8.33M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.18% or 7.50M shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Co owns 2,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 236,937 shares stake.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by UBS. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Leerink Swann maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Thursday, November 1. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $100 target. Barclays Capital maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) rating on Thursday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Needham. Leerink Swann maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Wednesday, March 23 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, January 24.

