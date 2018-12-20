Soarcoin (SOAR) registered 14.71% step up on December 19-20

Soarcoin (SOAR) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.00037818 or 14.71% trading at $0.002949804. According to Crypto Experts, Soarcoin (SOAR) eyes $0.0032447844 target on the road to $0.00652527240830834. SOAR last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.002949804 and low of $0.002004354 for December 19-20. The open was $0.002571624.

Soarcoin (SOAR) is down -46.00% in the last 30 days from $0.005463 per coin. Its down -66.53% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.008814 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SOAR traded at $0.02864. SOAR has 5.00B coins mined giving it $14.75 million market cap. Soarcoin maximum coins available are 5.00 billion. SOAR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/03/2017.

Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.