New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.83 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0099. About 793,523 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys New 1.2% Position in Affimed

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 27.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.40 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.11M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 11.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion; 28/03/2018 – Billboard: Pharrell Williams Extends His Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 0.53% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.89 per share. SNE’s profit will be $2.44B for 6.34 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sony Corp had 19 analyst reports since August 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, April 24. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 13. The stock of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 4. Citigroup downgraded Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) on Monday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies.

Among 8 analysts covering Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Affimed Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Monday, August 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 9. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Laidlaw. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 1. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of AFMD in report on Friday, December 4 with “Outperform” rating.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $549.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 22,350 shares to 172,350 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.