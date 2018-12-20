Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 2,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,729 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56M, up from 20,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 9.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $400.94M, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.67M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Norfolk Southern’s Q1 Performance Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – The Word On Norfolk Southern: Wait Until February – Benzinga” published on October 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “NSC Stock is Not Out of the Woods Yet – Investorplace.com” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – CSX Sues Norfolk Southern; Says Access To A Small Key Hampton Roads Railroad is Being Blocked – Benzinga” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – At An Investors’ Conference, Norfolk Southern Is Still Getting Asked About Its Comparison To CSX – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 211,647 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $334.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,616 are owned by Clinton Group Incorporated. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 11,294 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 196,917 shares stake. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 813 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ims Capital has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 749 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 395 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc accumulated 5,959 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc owns 22,739 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Com Bankshares reported 46,727 shares stake. Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,692 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 3,714 shares stake. Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,221 shares.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 125 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, October 1. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities on Thursday, October 25 to “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, November 2. JP Morgan maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13300 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 11 by Atlantic Securities. Bernstein maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, March 23 report. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.41 million activity. $138,216 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. 2,370 shares valued at $414,954 were sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.57M for 15.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 26. UBS reinitiated the shares of V in report on Friday, May 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, October 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. JP Morgan upgraded Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Monday, June 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Friday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, February 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $148.0 target.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $161.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,510 shares to 18,478 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,958 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Incline Glob Ltd owns 315,862 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 98,653 are held by Zeke Advsrs Lc. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Company reported 31,350 shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 0.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,461 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 483,227 were accumulated by Columbus Circle. Alta Capital Management Limited has invested 2.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 49,162 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 46,220 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has 304,162 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corp accumulated 0.03% or 36,234 shares. Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,537 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 9,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).