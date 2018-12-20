Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.99M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 61,658 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70

South State Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 11,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,878 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, down from 57,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $184.15. About 172,965 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, December 13, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18900 target in Monday, June 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Friday, July 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18000 target in Monday, June 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. Citigroup maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, February 2. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $190 target.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.17 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 shares were sold by Patton Cynthia M, worth $360,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 1.40M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Brinker owns 21,039 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 23,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.1% or 70,681 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 705,492 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.27% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company reported 0.73% stake. 12,950 were reported by Capwealth Advsrs. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,238 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.67 million shares. Oarsman Incorporated has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based Orbimed Ltd has invested 0.38% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regions holds 0.07% or 31,234 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il owns 102,235 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 94,800 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 2,128 shares to 34,150 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 563,482 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $64.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,973 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Among 21 analysts covering Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Agco Corporation had 84 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Tuesday, October 10 to “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Thursday, July 30. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, November 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $65 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Tuesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold AGCO shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 65.50 million shares or 0.52% more from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 465,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 90,255 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 44,312 shares. Colony Grp Limited Co accumulated 31,562 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) reported 19,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 114,919 shares. Profund Advisors accumulated 6,312 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 18,970 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.03% or 42,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 3,575 were accumulated by One Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 329,372 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,250 activity.