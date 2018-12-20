Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 85.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 9,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,633 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $278,000, down from 11,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143.61. About 4.41M shares traded or 82.58% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Banco Santander Cen (SAN) by 4.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 164,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.26 million, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Cen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 6.75 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to IM BCC CAJAMAR PYME 2, FONDO DE TITULIZACION SME ABS Notes; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Pimco Joins Investors Seeking Santander Data on Banco Popular; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS FEE REVENUES WILL GROW AT TWO DIGITS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CEO SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS CONSIDERING REDUCING ITS SPANISH REAL ESTATE EXPOSURE IN BLOCKS OR ON A ONE BY ONE BASIS; 25/05/2018 – Banco Santander CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS AIMS AT MAXIMALISATION OF DIVIDENDS IN THE FUTURE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 28/05/2018 – The Portuguese Development Team Behind MoviePass, Inspired Gaming, Santander and Many Other Industry Giants is Coming to New Yo; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER SELLS WIZINK STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Limited Liability Corp owns 2,079 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 6,734 shares. 8,257 are owned by Comerica Incorporated. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.85% stake. Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd Com has 1.18% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Glenmede Trust Na holds 707,315 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 135,918 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,565 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parametrica Management Limited holds 1,910 shares. Grand Jean has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.55% or 3,927 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 75 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Interactive Named Adobe 2018 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture reports Q1 beats, in-line guide – Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), Accenture plc. (NYSE:ACN) – Day After: Still Digesting Big Sell-Off After Rate Decision, Awaiting Nike Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $647.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,170 shares to 18,178 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Monday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 29. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 27 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 13 analysts covering Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Banco Santander had 21 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 25 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 9 by BNP Paribas. The stock of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 21 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 1 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Wood.