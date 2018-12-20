Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 88.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44 million, up from 25,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 642,983 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 10.24 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. On Thursday, December 13 Rosenberg Donald J sold $524,895 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 9,048 shares. 88,625 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $6.10 million on Wednesday, October 10.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $55 target. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 23 report. Mizuho maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 17 by JP Morgan. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.45 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 0.04% or 4,750 shares. North American Mngmt Corp invested 1.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 63,134 shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duquesne Family Office Ltd has 347,300 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd holds 2.00M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 6,230 shares. 121,937 are owned by Washington Tru Retail Bank. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 690,624 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Advisors Management Ltd has invested 2.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt owns 7,444 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 139,482 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 112,347 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 37,044 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 3,306 shares.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,190 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 17 analysts covering Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Brown & Brown had 63 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Zacks upgraded the shares of BRO in report on Monday, September 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 2. Morgan Stanley maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Tuesday, September 15. Barclays Capital maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) rating on Monday, October 16. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $43 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 17.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,897 shares to 15,473 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.