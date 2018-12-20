Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 66.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $247,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 4.51 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $3.60 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Pambianchi Christine M, worth $33,655 on Thursday, August 30. STEVERSON LEWIS A sold $395,851 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 4,430 shares valued at $143,071 was sold by RIEMAN DEBORAH. $609,626 worth of stock was sold by Musser Eric S on Monday, August 27. The insider McRae Lawrence D sold $1.11 million.

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Friday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 9 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 21. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, November 2.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.23 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $527.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust (FMB) by 19,048 shares to 31,683 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3 with “Hold”. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, April 9. As per Friday, May 13, the company rating was initiated by Howard Weil. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $705,450 was sold by Greene Kimberly S -. 16,371 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C.