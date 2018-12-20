Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 35.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 2.41 million shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 9.22M shares with $308.94M value, up from 6.81 million last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $12.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 3.25M shares traded or 41.95% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 22.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI) stake by 42.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 47,800 shares as Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI)’s stock declined 28.42%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 64,100 shares with $587,000 value, down from 111,900 last quarter. Commercial Veh Group Inc now has $174.87M valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 102,963 shares traded. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has declined 44.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 03/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC CVGI.O – 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CVGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CVGI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 2.07% more from 23.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.04% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 85,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 266,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The accumulated 11,914 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 103,885 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). 10,000 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 2,342 shares. Citigroup holds 8,303 shares. 49,905 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Limited Company. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 11,545 shares. American Century holds 0% or 22,732 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 5 Stocks in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial Vehicle Not Getting Much Love At The Peak Of The Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Vehicle Group Finally Seeing Margin Leverage As The Peak Approaches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Valvoline Inc stake by 108,469 shares to 205,369 valued at $4.42M in 2018Q3. It also upped Greensky Inc stake by 30,200 shares and now owns 54,000 shares. Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) was raised too.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 4.18M shares to 6.49M valued at $319.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 7.93M shares and now owns 11.91M shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TS INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Tenaris S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in First Class Action Lawsuit â€“ TS – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris informs of prosecutors’ request – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Tenaris, SA (TS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – February 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.