Spark Investment Management Llc increased Surmodics Inc (SRDX) stake by 37.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 9,100 shares as Surmodics Inc (SRDX)’s stock declined 27.43%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 33,200 shares with $2.48M value, up from 24,100 last quarter. Surmodics Inc now has $662.53M valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 56,974 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has risen 86.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M

Among 4 analysts covering Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Penn National Gaming had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $37 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. Nomura maintained the shares of PENN in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. See Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) latest ratings:

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.24 million activity. Stich Joseph J. sold $127,543 worth of stock. Maharaj Gary R had sold 5,000 shares worth $296,746. On Thursday, August 16 the insider KNIGHT SUSAN E sold $437,580. On Thursday, August 23 the insider Sutton Gregg S sold $1.10 million.

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) stake by 75,600 shares to 42,600 valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 47,000 shares and now owns 89,400 shares. Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Surmodics (SRDX) Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walgreens-Alphabet Join Forces to Control Healthcare Costs – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in STERIS (STE) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baxter Stock up on Launch of Disposable Curved Applicator – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 1.91M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

